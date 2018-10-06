Half-time - Leeds United 0 Brentford 0: Crossbar denies lively Bees

Leeds United were saved by the crossbar as an open first half against Brentford finished goalless.

The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock during a fascinating skirmish at Elland Road as Ollie Watkins’ effort on 29 minutes came back off the frame of United’s goal.

Leeds knew the threat posed by Brentford’s pace and it almost told in the 14th minute as Marcelo Bielsa’s side were caught short after losing the ball on the halfway line.

Sergi Canos slipped a pass wide to Neal Maupay who tried to find the far corner of Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s net but was denied by the goalkeeper’s fingertips.

United’s first chance of note fell to Mateusz Klich who drove an effort across goal and wide from 20 yards and Tyler Roberts was denied by Luke Daniels when he turned and shot inside box but Canos and Maupay both saw opportunities at the other end as Brentford committed bodies forward.

Their pressure nearly told in the 29th minute as another break ended with Watkins’ strike deflecting onto the top of the bar and Peacock-Farrell blocking Maupay’s finish on the rebound.

Samuel Saiz almost broke the deadlock in the last minute of the half as Leeds belatedly clicked but his left-foot strike flashed into the crowd.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke, Edmondson.

Brentford: Daniels, Odubajo, Mepham, Canos, Yennaris, Maupay, Watkins, Mokotojo. Sawyers, Dalsgaard, Konsa. Subs: Bentley, MacLeod, McEachran, Judge, Benrahma, Jeanvier, Barbet.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)