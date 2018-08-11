HALF TIME: Derby County 1 Leeds United 2 - Whites Klich-ing to perfection in Rams raid

GOALS from Mateusz Klich and Kemar Roofe have given Marcelo Bielsa's free-flowing Leeds United a 2-1 lead at the half-time interval of Saturday evening's clash at Frank Lampard's Championship hosts Derby County.

Klich's second goal in two games gave United a fifth-minute lead and while Derby equalised seven minutes later through a stunning free-kick from Tom Lawrence, United went back in front in the 21st minute with a precise header from Roofe.

Derby were presented with a good chance in the third minute when a mishit effort from Martyn Waghorn found Mason Mount in the area but the Chelsea loanee could only fire his shot wide.

And just two minutes later United were in front thanks to a brilliant finish from Klich who received the ball on the edge of the area from Pablo Hernandez and then produced a gem of a shot into the bottom right corner for his second goal in two games.

United's travelling fans were in dreamland and the Whites then threatened to double their lead four minutes later when Samu Saiz played the ball to Gjanni Alioski who hammered an effort over the bar.

And instead it was Derby who were able to level matters in the 12th minute after Liam Cooper fouled Tom Lawrence on the edge of the box.

Lawrence dusted himself down to take the free-kick and the winger produced an absolute piledriver that zoomed past Bailey Peacock-Farrell and into the roof of the net.

Derby then pressed in search of a quick second but Bielsa's Leeds continued to attack and break at every opportunity and a fine move in the 21st minute saw United regain the lead.

Barry Douglas fed Alioski on the left flank and the Macedonian winger produced a perfect cross that was met by a towering Roofe to send the ball back where it came from into the far corner of the net.

Only a desperate block in the area from a Luke Ayling shot then denied Leeds a third and the superb Saiz then produced another energetic run from midfield before firing straight at Scott Carson.

Derby looked to rally with new recruit Martyn Waghorn looking a threat but Leeds continued to prove menacing and two more flowing attacks led by Hernandez threatened to bring United a third with Joe Ledley and Richared Keogh also booked for hacking down the unplayable Saiz.

Derby County: Carson, Wisdom, Keogh, Tomori, Lowe, Ledley, Bryson, Mount, Wilson, Lawrence, Waghorn. Subs: Roos, Forsyth, Pearce, Johnson, Jozefzoon, Bennett, Marriott.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Douglas, Phillips, Hernandez, Klich, Saiz, Aloski, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Baker, Jansson, Bamford, Roberts, Harrison, Shackleton.

Referee: Peter Bankes.