Hadi Sacko waits for new loan move as Leeds United hold off on cancelling Las Palmas deal

Leeds United are resisting attempts by Las Palmas to cut short Hadi Sacko’s loan while the Elland Road club look for another move for the winger.

Las Palmas have indicated their intention to terminate Sacko’s season-long deal with them following his failure to make any impact in Spain but Leeds will refuse to end his stay this month unless another club agrees to take him until the end of the season.

Sacko was one of the players who Marcelo Bielsa’s ruled out of Leeds’ first-team plans in the summer and he moved to Spain’s second division in search of regular appearances a week before the start of the Championship term.

Las Palmas have used him just five times, however, and last fielded him in a 2-2 draw with Mallorca in October. He has failed to start a competitive match and is already surplus to requirements.

Bielsa has no plans to involve Sacko in the remainder of United’s season and Leeds are unwilling to free Las Palmas from the cost of loaning the 24-year-old without him transferring elsewhere.

United have held talks with Hungarian side MOL Vidi about Sacko joining them while Cypriot AEK Larnaca are also believed to be interested in him.

Leeds signed Sacko permanently in 2017 after a mixed season on loan from Sporting Lisbon, handing him a three-year contract to 2020.

He made just one league start for the club last season and, like several of the players sidelined by Bielsa, has no future at Elland Road.