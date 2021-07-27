LiveGuiseley v Leeds United - LIVE updates as Whites edge five-goal thriller
Leeds United take in their first pre-season friendly through Tuesday evening's clash at non-league Guiseley - and we will bring you all the latest news here.
The Lions and Whites are locking horns in a 7.30pm kick-off at Nethermoor in what is the first of four friendlies in just five days for Leeds.
United also visit Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening before a clash at Fleetwood Town on Friday night.
Leeds will then take on Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.
A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
Guiseley v Leeds United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:32
- 7.45pm kick-off at Nethermoor
FULL TIME!
From 1-2 to 2-3.
Leeds go 3-1 up and and Summerville, to no surprise, is the architect. Gets to the byline down the left and sends in a low cross across the keeper and sub Charlie Allen can’t miss on 83 mins. But back come Guiseley and Hey smashes home from a tight angle after Caprile’s initial save.
He’s everywhere!
Summerville then sends in a vicious cross which flies through the area. Moments later, fine skill and pass on the edge of the box. “He’s everywhere” is a comment from the stands. 1-2. 81 mins.
Summerville chance
Summerville - again - right handful, powerful effort from the edge of the box deflects behind for a corner which is cleared. 1-2. 78 mins.
Leeds digging in
This half has been more about digging in for Leeds. Guiseley free kick sent whizzing over the bar. 1-2. 76 mins.
Close call
Caprile comes racing out to collect a high ball and his momentum almost takes him outside of the box. Just stayed in it says ref Jon Moss. 1-2. 71 mins.
Another change
Another Lions change - Haw for Thompson. Guiseley having a bit of a go. Leeds standing firm. 1-2. 70 mins.
Guiseley change
Guiseley sub - Brown on for Bencherif. Forshaw looking good. 1-2. 67 mins.
Adam Forshaw returns!
Huge cheers as Adam Forshaw is brought on for Jenkins. Welcome back sir. 1-2. 60 mins.
Another knock and another change
Another Leeds sub - Kris Moore on for McCarron who took a knock. 1-2. 59 mins.
Gelhardt injured
52: Picked up a knock in the centre circle, got to his feet but hobbled off with assistance. Dean on in his place.
Bright start again
One change for Guiseley. Thewlis replaced by Hey during the break. Leeds soon in possession and sweeping the ball about. Greenwood fires over from the edge of the box. 1-2. 47 mins.
Back underway
Second half underway. No changes
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL Leeds! Greenwood!
You can’t keep giving this lad free kicks there. At the 4th attempt, Greenwood sends in a classic free-kick into the top left. Not saving that. 1-2. 44 mins.
And again!
This time it hits the wall from Greenwood, rebound falls to Miller who scoops an effort wide. 1-1. 41 mins