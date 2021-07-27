LiveGuiseley v Leeds United - LIVE updates as Whites edge five-goal thriller

Leeds United take in their first pre-season friendly through Tuesday evening's clash at non-league Guiseley - and we will bring you all the latest news here.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:36 pm
BACK IN ACTION: Leeds United under Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, via Tuesday evening's pre-season friendly at Guiseley. Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

The Lions and Whites are locking horns in a 7.30pm kick-off at Nethermoor in what is the first of four friendlies in just five days for Leeds.

United also visit Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening before a clash at Fleetwood Town on Friday night.

Leeds will then take on Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.

Guiseley v Leeds United LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:32

  • 7.45pm kick-off at Nethermoor
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:32

FULL TIME!

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:28

From 1-2 to 2-3.

Leeds go 3-1 up and and Summerville, to no surprise, is the architect. Gets to the byline down the left and sends in a low cross across the keeper and sub Charlie Allen can’t miss on 83 mins. But back come Guiseley and Hey smashes home from a tight angle after Caprile’s initial save.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:22

He’s everywhere!

Summerville then sends in a vicious cross which flies through the area. Moments later, fine skill and pass on the edge of the box. “He’s everywhere” is a comment from the stands. 1-2. 81 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:19

Summerville chance

Summerville - again - right handful, powerful effort from the edge of the box deflects behind for a corner which is cleared. 1-2. 78 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:17

Leeds digging in

This half has been more about digging in for Leeds. Guiseley free kick sent whizzing over the bar. 1-2. 76 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:13

Close call

Caprile comes racing out to collect a high ball and his momentum almost takes him outside of the box. Just stayed in it says ref Jon Moss. 1-2. 71 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:11

Another change

Another Lions change - Haw for Thompson. Guiseley having a bit of a go. Leeds standing firm. 1-2. 70 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:08

Guiseley change

Guiseley sub - Brown on for Bencherif. Forshaw looking good. 1-2. 67 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:02

Adam Forshaw returns!

Huge cheers as Adam Forshaw is brought on for Jenkins. Welcome back sir. 1-2. 60 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:00

Another knock and another change

Another Leeds sub - Kris Moore on for McCarron who took a knock. 1-2. 59 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:55

Gelhardt injured

52: Picked up a knock in the centre circle, got to his feet but hobbled off with assistance. Dean on in his place.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:49

Bright start again

One change for Guiseley. Thewlis replaced by Hey during the break. Leeds soon in possession and sweeping the ball about. Greenwood fires over from the edge of the box. 1-2. 47 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:46

Back underway

Second half underway. No changes

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:29

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL Leeds! Greenwood!

You can’t keep giving this lad free kicks there. At the 4th attempt, Greenwood sends in a classic free-kick into the top left. Not saving that. 1-2. 44 mins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:26

And again!

This time it hits the wall from Greenwood, rebound falls to Miller who scoops an effort wide. 1-1. 41 mins

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Guiseley