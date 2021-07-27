LiveGuiseley v Leeds United - LIVE first-half updates from Nethermoor
Leeds United take in their first pre-season friendly through Tuesday evening's clash at non-league Guiseley - and we will bring you all the latest news here.
The Lions and Whites are locking horns in a 7.30pm kick-off at Nethermoor in what is the first of four friendlies in just five days for Leeds.
United also visit Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening before a clash at Fleetwood Town on Friday night.
Leeds will then take on Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.
A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
Guiseley v Leeds United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:57
- 7.45pm kick-off at Nethermoor
Back come Leeds
First attempt at goal. Guiseley’s Kane Felix with a low shot from the edge of the area but easily held by Caprile. Back come Leeds, Miller looking decent down the left.
Guiseley pressure
Bit of Guiseley pressure but two fouls in the box ensure two moments of danger come to nothing. Jenkins is playing the CDM role.
Bright start from Leeds
Tidy and quick start from Leeds for whom Gelhardt is upfront. Zipping it about. Miller wide left. 0-0. 4 mins.
Underway at Nethermoor!
Bielsa is here and gets a cheer from the crowd as he takes his seat.
Team news from Nethermoor...
Leeds team...Mark Jackson takes charge tonight. A very young side. Basically the 23s. Forshaw on the bench.
Leeds United v Guiseley: Caprile, Drameh, McCarron, Jenkins, Cresswell, Kenneh, Summerville, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Miller. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Forshaw, Allen, Moore, Dean.
A big moment
Only a friendly tonight but hugely significant in the bigger picture that this will be the first time Leeds away fans have been at an away game since Hull City on Feb 29, 2020. And then the world changed.
Kick-off delayed
Tonight’s friendly will now kick off at 7.45pm - owing to bad traffic it seems and not the effects of the storm. In the meantime it’s so nice not just to be back but to see actual fans. You can feel a huge sense of relief at some sort of normality returning and plenty of people are sitting down with their pints, and enjoying them,
Hats off to the Nethermoor staff
You wouldn’t know it now but there was a crazy storm at around 4.30pm here which delayed things a bit. Thunder, lightning, folk running for cover. It was more like the Caribbean and the staff here at Guiseley have done a wonderful job getting rid of all the water. They were forced to open the ground a bit later than desired as a rapid clean up operation was undertook. And now you would never know. Team news to come shortly. Expect a young side for Leeds who are away at Blackburn tomorrow.
The scene at Nethermoor
Good evening from Nethermoor
Football is back! Good evening from Nethermoor, live build up and match coverage here this evening from Leeds United’s first pre-season friendly.