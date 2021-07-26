Guiseley's home ground of Nethermoor Park. Pic: YEP

Marcelo Bielsa's side travel to Nethermoor Park (19.30) to begin their competitive pre-season action against the non-league outfit.

Tickets for the clash have sold out and there will be none available on the turnstiles on the night.

The Lions are well underway with their match action ahead of next month's big kick-off while the Whites are yet to take to the pitch outside of Thorp Arch.

Fans will get a first glimpse of Bielsa's squad ahead of the new term but have been asked to follow Covid advice put in place by Guiseley where possible.

The game will go ahead without any restrictions after the UK government gave the green light for the return of fans in full earlier this month.

Guiseley, though, would like fans to remain vigilant if they are attending Nethermoor Park.

A club statement said: "Whilst we understand that pre-season friendly matches at local clubs are usually an opportunity to get up close to the team and management, please remember that we are in very different times from the other occasions when we have hosted your team.

"We would ask that you please do not approach any player or member of staff and ask for a photograph or autograph or stand within two metres of them.

"It is vitally important that you do not enter the pitch even at the end of the match.

"Anyone who ignores this request will be identified and their details forwarded to West Yorkshire Police and you may be banned from attending matches, your reckless actions could prevent the team from fulfilling fixtures."

Leeds travel to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening before a clash with Fleetwood Town on Friday night.