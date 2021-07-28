Guiseley 2 Leeds United 3 - Player ratings as Whites youngsters shine on Adam Forshaw's return at Nethermoor
Leeds United began this summer's pre-season friendlies with a 3-2 victory at Guiseley - but how did we rate the performances?
Leeds sent out what was essentially their under-23s side as under-23s boss Mark Jackson took charge whilst Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa also looked on from the dugout.
United left with a 3-2 victory thanks to a Crysencio Summerville penalty, a Sam Greenwood free-kick and a late strike from Charlie Allen which proved the winner.
First team midfielder Adam Forshaw also made his return from his injury nightmare as a second-half substitute as part of a contest which saw United's away fans return to a game for the first time since February 2020.
Fresh from his trip to Nethermoor, the YEP's Lee Sobot hands out the player ratings.