FIVE-GOAL THRILLER: Leeds celebrate going 2-1 up at Guiseley through Sam Greenwood's majestic free-kick. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Guiseley 2 Leeds United 3 - Player ratings as Whites youngsters shine on Adam Forshaw's return at Nethermoor

Leeds United began this summer's pre-season friendlies with a 3-2 victory at Guiseley - but how did we rate the performances?

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:44 am

Leeds sent out what was essentially their under-23s side as under-23s boss Mark Jackson took charge whilst Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa also looked on from the dugout.

United left with a 3-2 victory thanks to a Crysencio Summerville penalty, a Sam Greenwood free-kick and a late strike from Charlie Allen which proved the winner.

First team midfielder Adam Forshaw also made his return from his injury nightmare as a second-half substitute as part of a contest which saw United's away fans return to a game for the first time since February 2020.

Fresh from his trip to Nethermoor, the YEP's Lee Sobot hands out the player ratings.

1. Elia Caprile

7 - Conceded twice but could do nothing about the first and produced a smart save to initially keep out Guiseley for their second. Decent in the air and a solid all round display from the 19-year-old stopper. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

2. Cody Drameh

7 - Bombed forward from right back a la Luke Ayling to release Summerville to send in the cross for what proved the winner and Guiseley had scant joy down the left side. Drameh was key to keeping them out on that flank. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

3. Charlie Cresswell

7 - The under-23s captain led by example and is looking like a natural leader. Extremely vocal and a calm presence at the back who looks to be improving at a rate of knots. Very good in the air. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

4. Nohan Kenneh

6 - Cresswell's partner at centre back and nothing wrong with his display as part of a demanding evening, particularly in the second half as the Lions really rallied. Physical and looks a player with a big future. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

