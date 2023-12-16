Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Coventry with sole 8/10 but four 6s and ref stinker

Leeds United’s winning run at Elland Road was ended through a 1-1 draw against Saturday’s Championship visitors Coventry City – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 17:33 GMT

After a goalless first half, Crysencio Summerville's tenth goal of the season put Leeds ahead in the 58th minute but the Sky Blues drew level through a Bobby Thomas header eight minutes later and left with a 1-1 draw as United's run of seven straight wins at Elland Road was ended.

Third-placed Leeds remain ten points behind both second-placed Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester City who have a game in hand and visit Birmingham City on Monday night. Leeds are also now level on points with fourth-placed Southampton.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a missed opportunity at Elland Road following a 2-2 draw for Ipswich in the East Anglian derby at home to Norwich City.

7 - Could maybe have come for the cross for the goal but defence gave him no help. Otherwise fine, wasn't troubled often.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Some good stuff going forward, showed his footwork. Largely in control defensively too.

2. Archie Gray

7 - Some excellent recovery runs. Had to tidy up after himself once or twice after giving it away. Gave Simms short shrift.

3. Joe Rodon

6 - Battled well with Simms, but when a cross came in he didn't take responsibility or seem to even know Thomas was there. Got done on the flank shortly after as Coventry came close to a second.

4. Pascal Struijk

6 - Still adjusting to a new position but there were some lovely bits of skill going forward and a few important bits of defending. A little rusty.

5. Djed Spence

7 - Some nice passes, some that weren't so good, but he kept Leeds pressing forward in the second half.

6. Ethan Ampadu

