The 4-0 win over Blackpool at York on Thursday night was as comfortable a run-out as the Whites should expect this summer, with stiffer opposition waiting for them Down Under.

Here’s the YEP take on a balmy night in North Yorkshire.

Good day

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WATCHING BRIEF - Leeds United new boys, from left, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen, form a trio of Red Bull system players signed by the Whites this summer. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Junior Firpo

The left-back admitted after the game that his first season at Leeds could not have been much worse, so he’s adamant this one will be better. He was a man possessed in attack, getting forward to very good effect against Blackpool and creating chances, a goal and then getting on the end of a corner to score himself. Defensively, he admitted, is where he must improve most and there were a couple of shaky moments in the friendly. Overall it was impressive stuff, though.

Archie Gray

It bears repeating. Archie Gray is 16. Jesse Marsch says he will play this season, which will send a ripple of excitement through the fanbase, but Marsch himself is excited by the youngster’s ability and potential. He was awkward to play against and showed some lovely stuff, particularly in attack when he got further forward in the second half. Still growing, still with so many years ahead of him to fill out and learn and improve. A frightening talent.

Jesse Marsch

No injuries, four goals, several young players catching the eye – it was a good night for the head coach. He’s loving life at present and raring to go. Expect plenty of positivity and if his team impress in pre-season, expect Leeds fans to get caught up in it.

Bad day

Richard Keogh

Barracked by Leeds fans still in an unforgiving mood after the play-off defeat and Derby’s subsequent celebrations, Keogh didn’t have a great night. Joe Gelhardt was one of a number of players to give him difficulties, as his Blackpool side struggled to contain the Premier League visitors. It was just a pre-season friendly, an early one at that, but the Tangerines showed very little in defence or attack.

Off-camera moments

Liam Cooper arrived at the ground nice and early, in plenty of time for a touchline catch up with Blackpool pair Gary Madine and Richard Keogh.

The arrival of the Leeds players delighted the early birds already inside the stadium, who were able to grab a few for photos before the evening’s events kicked off properly.

Every player bar one then headed back into the tunnel to get changed – Jack Harrison staying out on the pitch for a chat with head coach Jesse Marsch. The pair were deep in conversation until the autograph and selfie hunters got hold of them.

When Leeds emerged for the delayed kick-off, there were new faces. Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Tyler Adams all received a warm welcome to the main stand as they took their seats, and Marc Roca was given the same when he jogged to the touchline in the final seconds before kick-off.

Marsch is always an animated figure in his technical area and friendlies are no exception. He was coaching the players on the bench through situations that their counterparts were experiencing, whirling away in frustration as plans were not adhered to or luck eluded his team, and fist pumping in delight when Leeds hit the net.