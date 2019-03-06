Goalkeeper worries for Bristol City as sell-out crowd awaits Leeds United at Ashton Gate

Bristol City are facing a potential goalkeeping crisis for Saturday’s game against Leeds United with first-choice Niki Maenpaa struggling with a calf strain.

Maenpaa is set to undergo scans in the next 24 hours as City attempt to establish the extent of an injury suffered in their 1-1 draw with Preston North End last weekend.

Manager Lee Johnson is already without Frank Fielding due to a fractured hand, leaving youngsters Max O’Leary and Jojo Wollacott - recalled from a loan at non-league Gloucester City - as his alternatives.

Johnson, who is reported to have taken New Zealand international and free agent Stefan Marinovic on trial, is hopeful that Maenpaa will recover in time for United’s visit to Ashton Gate, which will see its first capacity crowd of the season for a meeting between second and sixth in the Championship.

City announced today that all remaining tickets have sold out, guaranteeing the club their biggest attendance of the term. Leeds had previously sold their full away allocation of 2,600.

Johnson said: “We’re giving him time to assess, to see how he is. He’ll have a scan in the next 24 hours but you want to give the injury time to settle down.

“We’re not sure if it was tightness or a tear. He’s moving very well in terms of walking around, without crutches or a boot or anything, so we’re hopeful.”

Leeds were themselves troubled by injuries within their goalkeeping ranks when Bristol City travelled to Elland Road in November.

A broken leg suffered by Jamal Blackman and a knee problem affecting Bailey Peacock-Farrell forced Marcelo Bielsa to hand England Under-20 international Will Huffer his senior debut.

Huffer kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.