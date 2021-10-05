'Get rested up' - Leeds United fans react as Kalvin Phillips withdraws from England squad
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has withdrawn from the England squad due to a minor calf strain - here's what Leeds United fans had to say about the news.
@MacTaylor46 Get him rested up, do him good to have a couple week off after 12 months of constant football.
@Weysider As long as he’s back for Southampton away.
@El_Loco_Jo Gutted for him, but glad he's going to have time to rest and recover before the next league game. #lufc
@FPLFan91 The injuries we suffer are literally ridiculous, hopefully be fit and raring to go for Southampton in two weeks.
@DeputyMitchell This is good!!! He can get back to TA and be fit for our next game.
@LukeM1919 Wrap yourself in cotton wool, see you at Southampton you beautiful specimen.
@mattchapman44 Gutted for him but he can get fit for the upcoming games for Leeds
@RichJow Downside. No KP in England squad. Upside. No KO in England squad, so I don’t have feel compelled to watch their non-Bielsa style of football!
@wassell81 please tell us he's going to be ok for Southampton game #MOT