German outfit reportedly eye Leeds United winger as Whites consider new midfielder bid

As the countdown to Monday night's 11pm deadline continues, we bring you all the Thursday morning key Whites headlines in one place here.

German outfit reportedly eyeing Whites winger

Second tier German side Hamburg are reportedly 'holding talks' with Whites youngster Crysencio Summerville over a potential loan move. (Sport Witness).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GERMAN CLAIMS: Hamburg are reportedly trying to sign 20-year-old Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, above. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round-up piece HERE

Transfer window state of play: Brenden Aaronson bid, Crysencio Summerville latest

The transfer window will close in four days' time and Leeds United are yet to do much in the way of business.

Read the latest on the Whites state of play from chief football writer Graham Smyth HERE

Robin Koch makes Whites claim amid continued Premier League adjustment

Robin Koch believes he is well on the way to reaching his top level at Leeds United.

Read the thoughts of the German international HERE

March fixtures moved for live TV broadcast

Two of Leeds United's March fixtures have been chosen for live broadcast by BT Sport and Sky Sports.

Find out which games have been selected and their new kick-off times HERE

Whites and Premier League rivals agree to Covid postponement rule change after rows

Leeds United and their fellow Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four Covid-19 cases within their squad to request a postponement.

Read about the new guidance from the Premier League HERE

Premier League issues update on need for Covid passes at Leeds United matches

Leeds United fans will no longer need to show a Covid-19 pass in order to get into Premier League games.

Read the full story about the new rules following the easing of the government's 'autumn and winter plan B' restrictions HERE