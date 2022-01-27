German outfit reportedly eye Leeds United winger as Whites consider new midfielder bid
Leeds United are approaching the final stages of the January transfer window, the Whites having less than five more days to strengthen their squad.
As the countdown to Monday night's 11pm deadline continues, we bring you all the Thursday morning key Whites headlines in one place here.
German outfit reportedly eyeing Whites winger
Second tier German side Hamburg are reportedly 'holding talks' with Whites youngster Crysencio Summerville over a potential loan move. (Sport Witness).
Transfer window state of play: Brenden Aaronson bid, Crysencio Summerville latest
The transfer window will close in four days' time and Leeds United are yet to do much in the way of business.
Robin Koch makes Whites claim amid continued Premier League adjustment
Robin Koch believes he is well on the way to reaching his top level at Leeds United.
March fixtures moved for live TV broadcast
Two of Leeds United's March fixtures have been chosen for live broadcast by BT Sport and Sky Sports.
Whites and Premier League rivals agree to Covid postponement rule change after rows
Leeds United and their fellow Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four Covid-19 cases within their squad to request a postponement.
Premier League issues update on need for Covid passes at Leeds United matches
Leeds United fans will no longer need to show a Covid-19 pass in order to get into Premier League games.
