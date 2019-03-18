George Baldock yellow was right against Leeds United, says former referee

Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has backed David Coote’s decision to book Sheffield United’s George Baldock for a first-half foul on Pontus Jansson on Saturday.

Gallagher insisted that Baldock’s late challenge on Jansson had not deserved a red card but said Coote was right to dismiss Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla late in the game.

Baldock received a caution after catching Jansson on the shin as he challenge for possession but Casilla saw red in injury-time for a professional foul on Blades forward Billy Sharp.

Marcelo Bielsa initially hinted at an appeal against Casilla’s sending-off, claiming other defenders were covering behind him, but Leeds have opted to accept a one-game ban.

Asked about Baldock’s foul, Gallagher told Sky’s Ref Watch: “I thought yellow card at the time and I still think that now. I think it looks worse because the player (Jansson) leaps in the air.”

Gallagher also said Leeds had been right to avoid an appeal, saying: “Their appeal would have been based on their full-back getting across to cut (Sharp) off but if you watch when the foul occurs, the player wouldn’t have got back and he’d have been left to roll the ball into an empty net.

“It’s an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and it would always be a red card.”