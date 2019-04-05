Gary Rowett admits admiration for Marcelo Bielsa over Leeds United 'Spygate' saga

Gary Rowett has revealed his admiration for Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa following Leeds United's Spygate saga.

The Argentine hit the headlines in January after a member of his staff was caught outside Derby County's training ground ahead of the Championship clash between the two sides.

Bielsa would go on to admit 'spying' on every opposition side throughout the season with the EFL handing the Whites a £200k fine after a full investigation for breaching their "good faith" rule.

Rowett, who is now unemployed but faced Bielsa as Stoke boss on the opening day of the season, has now revealed his admiration for the 63-year-old following the incident.

“What you had to admire was the fact he was thinking outside the box," Rowett told Training Ground Guru.

"He was thinking differently to how a lot of people were thinking. He was trying to push the envelope a little bit. You didn’t want to say it publicly, because it looks like you’re condoning it.

“But what you have to acknowledge is he’s going to the lengths of detail some of us might not have thought about going to. Everybody got asked about it in a press conference - even the Premier League managers because of his reputation.

“There was a kind of answer you felt you had to give morally, that it was wrong to have done what they’d done. But there was a professional opinion behind the scenes - certainly that I had - you know what, he’s going to lengths maybe people won’t admit to going to."