Patrick Bamford recently spoke about the importance of fighting the climate crisis, saying that Marcus Rashford’s campaigning for social issues had inspired him to use his own platform to make positive change.

The Leeds striker shared his frustration with the insistence of some fans that football players should not get involved in politics, citing as an example a complaint made on Twitter towards Lineker.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I saw on Twitter someone had a go at Gary Lineker for talking about politics, saying he should talk about football only,” Bamford told JOE Media.

"That's nonsense. If everyone just spoke about their profession, one, life would be boring and two, we'd just never get anywhere.

"Sometimes I get fans saying, 'Stick to football'. That's so blind sighted.

“I can fully concentrate on football, whilst helping to make a change."

Leicester City star and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker. Pic: Ian Walton.

On Wednesday, Lineker reposted a clip of Bamford’s interview and added a message in support.

“Well said @Patrick_Bamford,” Lineker tweeted, “but the ‘stick to football’ line only seems to be applied when they disagree with us.”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.