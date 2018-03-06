Garry Monk will draw on 'fractured' Leeds United experience at Birmingham City

Ex-Leeds United manager Garry Monk has revealed he will use his time at Elland Road to his advantage as he looks to save Birmingham City from relegation.

The former Whites manager was unveiled on Sunday evening as Steve Cotterill's successor at St Andrew's on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The Blues have turned to Monk in their quest to avoid the Championship trap door as they remain two points from safety with 11 games to go.

Monk, who was meeting the media for the first time as Birmingham City boss, revealed that he will draw on his experiences at Elland Road in his mission to keep the Blues afloat this season.

“I had a good experience at Leeds recently, with the same situation; taking a fractured club that is very disconnected across all the boards," revealed Monk.

"We managed to pull it into a situation where everything was connected, the fans were right behind the team and there was a connection between the terraces and the team and the team and the terraces. I’ve seen at big clubs, when the terraces are connected with the club, it can be ferocious for away teams.

“I’ve been in the deep end quite a few times. I don’t need armbands right now. It will never be harder than when I first went into management [at Swansea] – it doesn’t come much more in the deep end than that. I think I have gained a lot of experience, even though I am very early on in my managerial career.”

Monk will now link back up with former United assistant Pep Clotet at Birmingham after the pair went separate ways following their departure from West Yorkshire taking up managerial roles at Middlesbrough and Oxford United respectively.

“It is great to be back with Pep,” Monk added.

“He brings a wealth of experience, he’s a very good coach and he will bring that to these players.”

The 39-year-old has also added trusted first team coach James Beattie and goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan to his backroom staff once again.