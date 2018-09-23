Garry Monk on Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United's Premier League aspirations

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk believes Leeds United are a Premier League club in waiting and praised the acquisition of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Monk, who led the Whites to a seventh placed finish in the 2016-17 season, was speaking following Birmingham's 2-1 victory over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Two goals from Che Adams were enough to lift the Blues to their first league victory of the season and hand Bielsa's men their first defeat in the Championship following an eight game unbeaten start the campaign.

Monk though was gushing in his praise for United and the Argentine believing that owner Andrea Radrizzani was doing all the right things in LS11.

"His [Bielsa's] record speaks for itself," Monk said following the game.

"I said it before the game that I think it is great for the club and they've decided that this is the season. They've invested in the squad. They've brought the manager that they have in and that's all the signs that this season is the season for them. They've started the season fantastic, given themselves a great start and I'm sure they're going to go on from strength to strength.

"It's great for the club, it's what it has needed. It needs that investment, obviously they've brought in a high calibre manager and this club should be in the Premier League. If it goes to the Premier League it's one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

"It's great to see that Andrea has decided that this season is the season for them."

The 39-year-old received a hostile reception from the home support during the 90 minutes but refused to criticise the Whites fans revealing that there are "no hard feelings from my side."

"It's not about me it's about the two teams," the Blues boss continued.

"Leeds are doing fantastic. I've said it before that my memories of this club, I'm very proud, fantastic memories here. It's great to see the club doing so well and I hope they get to the Premier League because this club should be in the Premier League.

"It's a fantastic club with passionate fans. They fight for their club and what they feel is right so you have to accept that. There's no hard feelings from my side, it's all water under the bridge and I'm focused on Birmingham.

"Coming here, tough place, league leaders, no-one has been able to do that to them so far this season and it's even more of a confidence boost for my players."