Garry Monk hails quality of Pablo Hernandez and reveals role he played in Leeds United acquisition

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk has hailed Pablo Hernandez as a "quality above this league" ahead of his sides clash with Leeds United.

The Whites make the trip to St Andrew's on Saturday afternoon in the thick of a Championship promotion race.

Marcelo Bielsa's team sit second in the league and head south in an attempt to maintain their advantage over Sheffield United as the run-in hots up with just seven games to go.

City themselves suffered a nine-point deduction following a breach of EFL profitability and sustainability rules which has seen them drop to 18th in the table just five points above the drop zone.

Former United boss Monk - who brought the Spaniard to Elland Road during his tenure - hailed his former Swansea City team-mate ahead of the clash and revealed the role his relationship played in bringing him to Leeds.

"Pablo's quality is undeniable," he said.

"I brought him in to Leeds and we were very lucky to have him at Leeds, obviously we had a relationship with Pablo previous to that and that was a factor in him coming.

"But Leeds also have other qualities, they have quite a few players there who have the quality to play at a higher level and they are showing that this season.

"Pablo is obviously one of the best players in the league, especially offensively. He is a quality above in this league, that's why I brought him to Leeds.

"We are hoping he doesn't contribute as well in this game, I will have a good chat with him afterwards - but hopefully he doesn't perform as well as he has done."