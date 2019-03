Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based of previous goals and results. Click and scroll through the pages to see its predictions...

1. Aston Villa 2-1 Derby County Villa win: 55.4%. Draw: 19.1%. Derby win: 25.5% Getty Buy a Photo

2. Brentford 3-0 Queens Park Rangers Brentford win: 83.5%. Draw: 10.7%. QPR win: 5.8% Getty Buy a Photo

3. Hull City 2-1 Birmingham City Hull win: 61.5%. Draw: 20.3%. Birmingham win: 18.2% Getty Buy a Photo

4. Ipswich Town 1-0 Reading Ipswich win: 49.5%. Draw: 29.6%. Reading win: 20.9% Getty Buy a Photo

View more