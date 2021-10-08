Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Getty

@BrasilEdition Doesn’t surprise any of us, but that starting lineup was horrific. The substitutions saved us today, especially Raphinha. The Leeds man was ultimately the game changer tonight, he MUST start against Colombia. His creativity is top class. Picks up 2 assists on his debut.

@Tim_Vickery No doubt. Raphinha man of the match.

@RichardByramYEP Amazing how quickly things can turn - from players really not fit to wear the shirt to a bloke ripping it up for #Brazil. Truly a funny old game. #Raphinha #lufc

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@leeds_utd_news Genuinely, Raphinha might be Brazil's second best attacking option behind Neymar. Prove me wrong?

@morleywhites Just Raphinha doing Raphinha things. #lufc

@marshyleeds Raphinha going global - so good to see his Brazil debut go so well. An unreal talent and a deserved reward for an excellent year at Leeds. Once again: that £17m fee is pure daylight robbery.

@Mr_Tasker Raphinha comes off the bench and gets all three assists for Brazil on his debut. What a boy. Just going to enjoy him while we've still got him. The vultures will inevitably be circling.

@FutbolTheorist Raphinha subs on when Brazil is 1 goal down, he instantly changes the atmosphere in favor of Brazil and delivers an equalizer. He then starts the play, and creates the chance that leads to GabiGol scoring the penalty to put Brazil ahead. Welcome to the Seleção.

@j_is_my_name Think we better enjoy Raphinha while we've got him cos the lad will be snapped up at top dollar.

@loureillyxo A team needs to be built around Raphinha and Phillips simple as! All the team are good, don’t get me wrong, but to keep them we need to buy big! #lufc