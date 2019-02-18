Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas step up Leeds United return at Elland Road

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas in action at Elland Road.
Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi and winger Stuart Dallas continued to step up their return from injury with the Whites' development side on Monday afternoon.

The duo made a return to competitive action on Friday evening in the Premier League Cup at Guiseley, completing the opening half-an-hour in a 2-1 victory over Notts County.

Both players played again for Carlos Corberan's side today, starting a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers before being replaced at the break.

Berardi is continuing his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue that has kept him out since late October while Dallas is nursing an ankle issue picked up in training having recovered from a foot fracture that sidelined him in December.

Izzy Brown also appeared in the first half, following on from a 90-minute run-out on Friday.

The 22-year-old made a first appearance at Elland Road as he pushed for his senior Whites debut having joined the club on loan from Chelsea last summer whilst recovering from a torn ACL.

Brown took a knock to his knee moments before the break but appeared to run off the issue.

United stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was also given a run-out in LS11 after seeing his first-team minutes limited following the arrival of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid in Janaury.

Second-half goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts handed United victory over Bolton in the Professional Development League, restoring their four-point advantage at the top of the northern section.