Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke's side have started the new year with a perfect five wins out of five, four of which have arrived in the Championship to leave fourth-placed Leeds just two points off second-placed Ipswich Town and a point adrift of third-placed Southampton.

Victory in next Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City would therefore send United into the division's automatic promotion places and above both Ipswich and Southampton who both play next Saturday afternoon, albeit the Whites will have played two games more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But FA Cup duty now awaits before the prospect of that possible big league placing change and the bookmakers firmly expect the Whites to book their place in the fifth round of the competition with a normal time victory against Saturday afternoon’s visitors Plymouth Argyle.

FRESH BOOST: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, against Saturday's fourth round FA Cup visitors Plymouth Argyle. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

The Whites are strong odds-on favourites with every firm in being no bigger than 4-11 to win inside 90 minutes but as short as 2-7 with some layers. The Pilgrims - who sit 15th in the Championship table - can be backed at 15-2 to cause a normal time upset whilst the draw which would mean a very long trek for a replay is available at 19-4.

Despite the possibility of many Whites changes, Patrick Bamford still tops the first goalscorer market with most firms although the Whites no 9 can be backed at 5-1 – the same price as young striker Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter who are all best-priced 5-1 shots. Joe Gelhardt is next at 11-2.