Stacey, 40, was diagnosed with Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) in 2018, a chronic, progressive neurological auto-immune disease which affects the central nervous system.

She has been raising money since late last year in a bid to receive life-changing treatment in Mexico that isn't routinely available on the NHS, after her condition began to deteriorate rapidly leaving her facing the real possibility of life in a wheelchair and totally losing her independence.

Stacey is hopeful of raising a total of £50,000 for the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) treatment through her GoFundMe page, which is currently just short of the halfway mark after a number of her former teammates and colleagues completed a 147-mile bike ride from Anfield, in Liverpool, to Elland Road earlier this week.

"When I first started fundraising I never expected this to happen," Stacey told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

"There's a lot of people who have got my back and I really couldn't do it without them. I don't really go on social media or post anything, so when I wrote about my condition I was still in two minds over whether to post it.

"It's one of the hardest things I've had to do. It's my only chance to get my life back. If I didn't try, I would deteriorate quite quickly.

"At the minute I can probably walk five minutes before my leg goes. I haven't got any feeling on my right side at all. It's all numb.

Stacey Daniel (middle) with those who completed a charity ride from Liverpool to Leeds. Pic: Leeds United

"If I have the treatment it is a 30-day program. It's essentially chemotherapy but it's resetting my immune system, which would stop MS, so it's my only chance. It would mean everything to me. It's my life. That's all I want."

Stacey was part of the Leeds side that was promoted to The FA Women’s Premier League National Division in 2001. A talented and speedy player, in her first season in top flight she was voted FAWPL Young Player of the Year.

She also used to play for Leeds City Vixens.

Kalvin Phillips was among those to welcome the cyclists to Elland Road on Thursday night upon the completion of the charity ride and hopes the club, supporters and city can rally together to help.

Stacey Daniel with Leeds United player Kalvin Phillips at Elland Road. Pic: Leeds United

"I've just met Stacey, she's a lovely woman and it's devastating what has happened to her," Phillips told the YEP.

"Hopefully everyone can come together to raise the money she needs to get the treatment. I wouldn't expect anything less from Leeds fans, especially when it involves one of their own. Everyone at the club will rally together to help Stacey."

Ex Whites player turned television pundit Sue Smith was among those to complete the challenge along with another familiar face in Lucy Ward.

"It was amazing to see the support and I know the amount raised kept going up and up all day," Sue told the YEP.

"You just hope there's even more awareness and more people will start donating. The coverage has been great and we came into Elland Road, just seeing Stacey there waiting for us, everyone got quite emotional.

"It's all for her so hopefully we can hit that £50,000 mark. It's a lot and there's still quite a bit to go but hopefully somebody will come on board and give the rest."

Those keen to help Stacey can donate here.

