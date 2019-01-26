FULL TIME: Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 2: LIVE reaction; Marcelo Bielsa on "necessary win" but unsure on Pablo Hernandez injury; Mateusz Klich feels "great" after scoring goals again Paul Warne and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from the New York Stadium as Marcelo Bielsa's Championship leaders take on Paul Warne's Millers. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 2: Phil Hay's player ratings as Mateusz Klich stars 'Not good for the heart pressure!' - Leeds United fans react to Rotherham United victory