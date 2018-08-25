FULL TIME: Norwich City 0 Leeds United 3: Canaries silenced as Bielsaball puts Whites back in top spot

MARCELO BIELSA'S free-flowing Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship as goals from Mateusz Klich, Gjanni Alioski and the superb Pablo Hernandez sealed a no nonsense 3-0 win at hosts Norwich City.

The Canaries made a bright start but a moment of class from Pablo Hernandez led to Mateusz Klich firing United into a 21st-minute lead after the Pole followed up a Gjanni Alioski header.

After a fine pass from Kemar Roofe, Alioski's fierce strike then doubled the advantage just five minutes later and United moved out of sight with a class finish from Hernandez midway through the second half.

Norwich made the brighter start and after Alioski had sliced United's first attempt miles wide, the returning Pontus Jansson twice snuffed out danger with a headed clearance from a free-kick and then a fine challenge to clear Mortiz Leitner's cross.

After a decent spell of possession from Leeds, Jansson then produced a brilliant sliding tackle on Teemu Pukki who was sent clear by Ivo Pinto as Norwich broke through with ease.

But a moment of magic from Pablo Hernandez led to United taking a 21st-minute lead as the Spaniard's fine pass found Alioski whose header was parried clear by Tim Krul but only to Klich who showed great composure to calmly slot the ball home.

And United then doubled their lead just five minutes later when Roofe picked out Alioski in the area with the Macedonian producing a rasping finish from a tight angle to beat Krul at his near post.

Leeds were suddenly in cruise control and Samu Saiz then blasted an attempt over but an excellent block from Kalvin Phillips was then required to divert a Pukki shot just wide.

But Norwich ended the half with a decent spell of pressure with Roofe in the right place to clear a Timm Klose just before the interval.

Leeds were quickly back on top after the break and Saiz squandered a fine chance when hitting the side netting from inside the box following a Roofe cutback from another stellar Hernandez pass.

From a rare Canaries attack, Ornel Hernandez then blazed a wild effort over before birthday boy Luke Ayling received a card but a yellow one for fouling Louis Thompson though Leitner's free-kick sailed wide.

But another magical moment from Hernandez put Leeds out of sight in the 67th minute as the Spaniard cut inside from the left before producing a gem of a low finish into the opposite corner from 18 yards out.

Game over, if it wasn't already, and a dominant Whites almost added a fourth in the 82nd minute when Saiz fed Alioski whose shot was saved by Krul with Saiz's effort on the rebound blocked.

Substitute Patrick Bamford then fired just wide on the counter but the damage had long been done with Leeds cruising back to the top of the division ahead of next Friday night's top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling (c), Douglas, Jansson, Berardi, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez (Harrison 79), Saiz (Baker 89), Roofe (Bamford 76). Subs not used: Blackman, Shaughnessy, Pearce, Shackleton.

Norwich City: Krul, Pinto, Leitner (Buendia), Lewis, Klose, Trybull, Pukki, Hernandez, Hanley (c), Thompson (Stiepermann 82), Rhodes (Srbeny 82). Subs not used: McGovern, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Marshall.

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Attendance: 25,944.