FULL TIME: Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 - LIVE reaction as Kemar Roofe incredibly scores twice in stoppage time to send Whites three points clear Leeds United Live. ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Championship leaders Leeds seek a seventh win in succession against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2: Roofe lifts off Elland Road as Whites bag twice in injury-time