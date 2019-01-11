FULL TIME: Leeds United 2 Derby County 0: LIVE reaction as Whites move five points clear; Frank Lampard applauds better side Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Frank Lampard's Rams at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Exclusive - Leeds United poised to land Real Madrid goalkeeper Marcelo Bielsa admits to Leeds United 'spygate' ahead of Derby County clash