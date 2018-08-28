FULL TIME: Leeds United 0 Preston North End 2 - LIVE BLOG reaction and recap from Elland Road Leeds United Live. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the latest from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Preston in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United 0 Preston North End 2: 10-man North End hand Whites first defeat of the season Leeds United v Preston North End team news: Nine changes for Bielsa in Carabao Cup second round clash