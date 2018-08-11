FULL TIME: Derby County 1 Leeds United 4 - Bielsa's Whites raise Roofe to run riot at Pride Park

A MESMERISING Leeds United made it two wins from two under head coach Marcelo Bielsa as a brace from Kemar Roofe either side of goals from Mateusz Klich and Gjanni Alioski sealed a stunning 4-1 win at Frank Lampard's Championship hosts Derby County.

Klich's second goal in two games gave United a fifth-minute lead and while Derby equalised seven minutes later through a stunning free-kick from Tom Lawrence, United went back in front in the 21st minute with a precise header from Roofe.

Bielsa's Whites then ran riot in the second half with Roofe hammering home a brilliant second goal on the hour mark before Gjanni Alioski's header bagged Leeds a fourth just four minutes later.

Derby were presented with a good chance in the third minute when a mishit effort from Martyn Waghorn found Mason Mount in the area but the Chelsea loanee could only fire his shot wide.

And just two minutes later United were in front thanks to a brilliant finish from Klich who received the ball on the edge of the area from Pablo Hernandez and then produced a gem of a shot into the bottom right corner for his second goal in two games.

The Whites then threatened to double their lead four minutes later when Samu Saiz played the ball to Alioski who hammered an effort over the bar.

And instead it was Derby who were able to level matters in the 12th minute after Liam Cooper fouled Lawrence on the edge of the box.

Lawrence dusted himself down to take the free-kick and the winger produced an absolute piledriver that zoomed past Bailey Peacock-Farrell and into the roof of the net.

Derby then pressed in search of a quick second but Bielsa's Leeds continued to attack and break at every opportunity and a fine move in the 21st minute saw United regain the lead.

Barry Douglas fed Alioski on the left flank and the Macedonian winger produced a perfect cross that was met by a towering Roofe to send the ball back where it came from into the far corner of the net.

Only a desperate block in the area from a Luke Ayling shot then denied Leeds a third and the superb Saiz then produced another energetic run from midfield before firing straight at Scott Carson.

Derby looked to rally with new recruit Martyn Waghorn looking a threat but Leeds continued to prove menacing and two more flowing attacks led by Hernandez threatened to bring United a third with Joe Ledley and Richard Keogh also booked for hacking down the unplayable Saiz.

Leeds were full value for their 2-1 lead at the break but Derby went agonisingly close to equalising two minutes into the second half when a shot from Mount flew across the area with the sliding Waghorn narrowly failing to find a touch for what would been a tap in.

From a Lawrence cross, an effort from Craig Bryson then flew wide but at the other end only a fantastic save from Scott Carson denied Roofe a second as the striker's header was somehow kept out from close range.

But there was nothing that Carson could do about a superb second goal for Roofe on the hour mark as the striker produced a sensational touch to turn Fikayo Tomori to work space for a deadly finish that was smashed into the net.

An unstoppable United then bagged a fourth just four minutes later when terrfiic work from Hernandez sent the ball back into the area for Alioski who headed past a despairing Carson to the sheer delight of the away fans.

A 4-1 lead should have then become 5-1 but Saiz sliced an effort wide after a Cooper through ball.

Bielsa was then able to offer a Whites debut to Jamie Shackleton with the head coach then presenting a first Whites start to £7m striker signing Patrick Bamford with 12 minutes left.

The damage, though, had already been as Leeds cruised to a victory that was even more impressive than the opening weekend win against deposed title favourites Stoke.

Leeds, after two incredible wins under Bielsa, are now favourites to win the league themselves.

Derby County: Carson, Wisdom, Keogh, Tomori, Lowe, Ledley (Johnson 45), Bryson, Mount (Bennett 70), Wilson (Jozefzoon 61), Lawrence, Waghorn. Subs not used: Roos, Forsyth, Pearce, Marriott.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Douglas, Phillips, Hernandez, Klich (Shackleton 73), Saiz (Baker 86), Aloski, Roofe (Bamford 78). Subs not used: Blackman, Jansson,Roberts, Harrison.

Referee: Peter Bankes.

Attenndance: 27,311.