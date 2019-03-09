FULL TIME: Bristol City 0 Leeds United 1: LIVE reaction and analysis from Ashton Gate as Patrick Bamford strike sends Whites back into second

Lee Johnson and Marcelo Bielsa.
ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Ashton Gate as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Lee Johnson's Robins in their latest Championship clash.

