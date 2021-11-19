Roberts is back from international duty with Wales who are heading for the World Cup qualifying play-offs and the 22-year-old has been selected to start for United's under-23s against the Blues, for which Joe Gelhardt is on the bench.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said at his Friday morning press conference that Gehardt was back fit after a recent minor setback but just needed minutes.

The teen is named on a five-man bench that also includes Dani van den Heuvel, Charlie Allen, Sean McGurk and Stuart McKinstry.

STARTING: Leeds United's Wales international Tyler Roberts for the Whites under-23s. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Exciting 15-year-old attacking midfielder Archie Gray starts for Leeds whose XI also features current youth internationals Sam Greenwood, Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde, Jeremiah Mullen and Kristoffer Klaesson in goal.

Leeds United under-23s v Chelsea under-23s: Klaesson, Moore, Hjelde, Bate, Kenneh, Mullen, Dean, Gray, Roberts, Greenwood, Miller. Subs: Van den Heuvel, Allen, McGurk, Gelhardt, McKinstry.

