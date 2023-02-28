News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Fulham vs Leeds United live: Team news as Rutter starts, goal and score updates from FA Cup Fifth Round tie

Leeds United visit Craven Cottage this evening in the FA Cup Fifth Round where they face fellow Premier League side Fulham for a place in the quarter-final

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
2 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 6:48pm

Fresh from a much-needed league win at the weekend, Leeds are back in action tonight and return to the capital eyeing a place in the last eight of this year’s FA Cup.

Junior Firpo was the match-winner last Saturday, slotting beyond Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the 77th minute at Elland Road as the Whites secured a 1-0 victory. New head coach Javi Gracia was in the dugout for the first time and will be hoping to make it two wins from two this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gracia and Leeds’ opponents are currently sixth in the Premier League having recorded 11 league wins since earning promotion last year. Marco Silva’s men have already beaten Leeds once this season, coming out on top when the two sides met at Elland Road earlier in the campaign.

Leeds United visit Fulham this evening in the FA Cup (Pic: Getty)
Leeds United visit Fulham this evening in the FA Cup (Pic: Getty)
Leeds United visit Fulham this evening in the FA Cup (Pic: Getty)

Tonight’s encounter will be United’s first against top flight opposition in this competition during 2022/23 after defeating Championship Cardiff City and League One Accrington Stanley. Similarly, Fulham have beaten second tier outfits Hull City and Sunderland for a place in the Fifth Round.

Build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage, match analysis and more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Fulham vs Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates

Competition rule change

Extra time and penalties will be played tonight, if required...

No replays from the Fifth Round onwards.

Fulham team news

XI: Rodak, Cedric, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Lukic, Andreas, Wilson, Mitrovic, Solomon

Subs: Leno, Tete, Duffy, Diop, Reed, De-Cordova Reid, Willian, Harris, Vinicius

Leeds team news

XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Ayling, Koch, Firpo, Adams, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto

Subs: Robles, Monteiro, Gyabi, Aaronson, Harrison, Gray, Perkins, Joseph, Bamford

Arrivals

Chances to be had

Unbeaten in six

Tonight’s opposition last tasted defeat over a month ago and have now played six teams without ending up on the losing end.

1-1 vs Wolves

1-0 vs Brighton

2-0 vs Forest

3-2 vs Sunderland

0-0 vs Chelsea

1-1 vs Sunderland

Teams arriving

Buses pulling in to the Cottage right about now. We’ll let you know who’s here shortly. Team news at 6:45.

Injury news latest

The gaffer

Road to Wembley

Fulham in the FA Cup 2022/23

Third Round: 2-0 vs Hull City

Fourth Round: 1-1 vs Sunderland

Fourth Round Replay: 3-2 vs Sunderland

Leeds United in the FA Cup 2022/23

Third Round: 2-2 vs Cardiff City

Third Round Replay: 5-2 vs Cardiff City

Fourth Round: 3-1 vs Accrington Stanley

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
FulhamCraven CottagePremier LeagueElland Road