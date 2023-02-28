News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Fulham vs Leeds United live: Score updates in FA Cup as Rutter denied and Fulham punish with stunners

Leeds United visit Craven Cottage this evening in the FA Cup Fifth Round where they face fellow Premier League side Fulham for a place in the quarter-final

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
4 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 9:06pm

Fresh from a much-needed league win at the weekend, Leeds are back in action tonight and return to the capital eyeing a place in the last eight of this year’s FA Cup.

Junior Firpo was the match-winner last Saturday, slotting beyond Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the 77th minute at Elland Road as the Whites secured a 1-0 victory. New head coach Javi Gracia was in the dugout for the first time and will be hoping to make it two wins from two this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gracia and Leeds’ opponents are currently sixth in the Premier League having recorded 11 league wins since earning promotion last year. Marco Silva’s men have already beaten Leeds once this season, coming out on top when the two sides met at Elland Road earlier in the campaign.

Leeds United visit Fulham this evening in the FA Cup (Pic: Getty)
Leeds United visit Fulham this evening in the FA Cup (Pic: Getty)
Leeds United visit Fulham this evening in the FA Cup (Pic: Getty)

Tonight’s encounter will be United’s first against top flight opposition in this competition during 2022/23 after defeating Championship Cardiff City and League One Accrington Stanley. Similarly, Fulham have beaten second tier outfits Hull City and Sunderland for a place in the Fifth Round.

Build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage, match analysis and more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Fulham 2-0 Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates

Leeds sub

Fulham sub

68’ Mitrovic off for Carlos Vinicius

Not a third

66’ Offside. Mitrovic header chalked off. He’s in the next postcode. #lufc

Subs

Denied

62' Mitrovic denied by a block inside Leeds' area. Fulham had countered pretty effectively after Roca's misplaced pass in the home side's defensive third.

GOAL! Fulham 2-0

56' What a strike by Manor Solomon. Israeli forward cuts inside and curls one into the far corner after playing a one-two with Mitrovic.

Shots

52' Another Rutter effort - this time wide of the mark and high. He's being supported better this half, starting to see more of the ball and not just with his back facing the goal.

Georgi Rutter

51' Rutter gets a shot off inside the area after Summerville got to the byline and cut back. Rodak saves and holds once more.

Better from Leeds

49' SAVE! Rutter plays in Gnonto who strikes with his left but Rodak is equal to it. Good work by the young duo.

Roca

47’ Just a touch too heavy on the pass from Roca after dancing past one challenge. Rutter bearing down on goal if that through ball hadn’t been so heavy

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
FulhamCraven CottagePremier LeagueElland Road