Fulham vs Leeds United live: Score updates in FA Cup as Rutter denied and Fulham punish with stunners
Leeds United visit Craven Cottage this evening in the FA Cup Fifth Round where they face fellow Premier League side Fulham for a place in the quarter-final
Fresh from a much-needed league win at the weekend, Leeds are back in action tonight and return to the capital eyeing a place in the last eight of this year’s FA Cup.
Junior Firpo was the match-winner last Saturday, slotting beyond Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the 77th minute at Elland Road as the Whites secured a 1-0 victory. New head coach Javi Gracia was in the dugout for the first time and will be hoping to make it two wins from two this evening.
Gracia and Leeds’ opponents are currently sixth in the Premier League having recorded 11 league wins since earning promotion last year. Marco Silva’s men have already beaten Leeds once this season, coming out on top when the two sides met at Elland Road earlier in the campaign.
Tonight’s encounter will be United’s first against top flight opposition in this competition during 2022/23 after defeating Championship Cardiff City and League One Accrington Stanley. Similarly, Fulham have beaten second tier outfits Hull City and Sunderland for a place in the Fifth Round.
Build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage, match analysis and more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United LIVE
66’ Offside. Mitrovic header chalked off. He’s in the next postcode. #lufc
62' Mitrovic denied by a block inside Leeds' area. Fulham had countered pretty effectively after Roca's misplaced pass in the home side's defensive third.
56' What a strike by Manor Solomon. Israeli forward cuts inside and curls one into the far corner after playing a one-two with Mitrovic.
52' Another Rutter effort - this time wide of the mark and high. He's being supported better this half, starting to see more of the ball and not just with his back facing the goal.
51' Rutter gets a shot off inside the area after Summerville got to the byline and cut back. Rodak saves and holds once more.
49' SAVE! Rutter plays in Gnonto who strikes with his left but Rodak is equal to it. Good work by the young duo.