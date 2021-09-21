Nineteen-year-old Dutch winger Summerville was handed his first outing for Leeds when brought on as a second half substitute in Friday night's Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

Four days later, the teen is now handed his first Whites start as part of an XI that also features 19-year-old centre-back Charlie Cresswell for only the second time.

Cresswell's only other start for Leeds came last September in the EFL Cup clash at home to Hull City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips also starts whilst 18-year-old Norwegian centre-back Leo Hjelde, a summer signing from Celtic, makes the bench for the first time.

Star Academy forward Joe Gelhardt is also on the bench where there is a place for Stuart McKinstry.

Leeds are without four defenders through either injury or suspension after Luke Ayling picked up a knee problem in Friday's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

Robin Koch has been missing with a pelvic issue whilst fellow centre-back Diego Llorente has been out with a muscular injury.

YOUTH CHANCE: Leeds United arrive at Fulham. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Another centre-back, Pascal Struijk, remains suspended for both tonight's clash at Fulham and also Saturday's fixture against West Ham.

Striker Patrick Bamford injured his ankle at Newcastle and had already been ruled out whilst Raphinha is also missing having been taken off against the Magpies with a hip issue.

Winger Jack Harrison also missed Friday's clash at St James' Park due to coronavirus and is not involved.

Captain Liam Cooper is also not in the 18, despite having travelled to Craven Cottage.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made 11 changes to his side, naming a completely different team to the one that started Saturday's Championship defeat at home to Reading.

Leeds United v Fulham: Meslier, Shackleton, Firpo, Dallas, Phillips, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, James, Roberts, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.