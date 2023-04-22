Fulham v Leeds United live: Early team news, predicted line-up and TV details

Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side took themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table through the 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month but the Whites have since been walloped by both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road.

The 5-1 romp for the Eagles and 6-1 cruise for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds has left Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division and fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.

A Saturday lunchtime kick-off against tenth-placed hosts Fulham now awaits and we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day here upon arriving at Craven Cottage. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Leeds line up for a game which is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: Between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage.

Leeds United team news

Max Wober was closing in on a return to Javi Gracia’s starting line-up ahead of the trip to Fulham.Gracia’s men suffered a second lopsided beating in as many games with Monday’s 6-1 humiliation by Liverpool at Elland Road. Patrick Bamford was missing from the squad, with Rodrigo starting up front supported by Brenden Aaronson and although Wober returned to the team sheet after his spell out with a hamstring injury, he remained an unused substitute.

The head coach has revealed that the Austrian international, who slotted straight into the team after his January arrival from RB Salzburg and became one of Leeds’ most consistent performers, had not trained sufficiently to start on Monday night. But his fitness is improving."What I can say about Max, as everybody knows when he was available he played as a centre-back playing with Robin in the middle and he had very good performances,” said the Spaniard."He was injured the last two weeks, for the last game he was available but he only trained one or two days and I think now he's in a better condition to help the team. We'll decide about the players for the next game.”

Bamford’s involvement at Craven Cottage will depend on his recovery from the calf issue that kept him out against the Reds.

“We have to wait until the end [of the week] - he is training but in this moment I don't know if he will be ready,” added Gracia.

As for Willy Gnonto, who is yet to start since picking up an ankle injury on international duty with Italy, Gracia admits he was initially protecting the teenager but now he’s fully fit and available. Gnonto missed the Arsenal game, sat on the bench for the win over Nottingham Forest and came on for a combined 43 minutes in the defeats by Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

"He had a little issue, he had some problems but now he’s ready. He’s training from the last weeks and in the beginning when he came back, it’s true I tried to protect him a little bit but now he’s ready and available.”

Leeds’ long-term injury victims are Stuart Dallas, whose Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has suggested is an outside bet for the June internationals, and Tyler Adams. The latter went under the knife for a hamstring problem in March and his involvement in the remainder of the campaign is still up in the air.

Predicted Leeds United line up: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Summerville, Harrison; Gnonto, Rodrigo.

Fulham team news

Neeskens Kebano is set to return to the Fulham squad for the first time since October. The winger, who has three assists in 12 Premier League appearances this term, has not featured since a 0-0 draw with Everton in the autumn due to an ankle injury.

However, manager Marco Silva has revealed ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Whites that the player will be involved in the league meeting in West London. Silva said: “Good news for Kebano. It’s good to see him work well and train well. He can be involved in the squad list for tomorrow.”

Dan James is ineligible to play against his parent club. The Welshman scored last weekend as Fulham beat Leeds’ relegation rivals Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.