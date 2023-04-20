Fulham v Leeds United: Javi Gracia press conference, Whites injury updates
Leeds United visit Fulham this weekend in their ongoing fight for Premier League survival and Whites boss Javi Gracia is holding his pre-match press conference this afternoon.
Gracia’s side have shipped in 11 goals in their last two games which have ended in Elland Road hammerings at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Just eight days after the 5-1 hiding at the hands of Palace, Monday night’s 6-1 drubbing by Liverpool left Leeds fifth-bottom and still only two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.
Leeds have now conceded 60 goals for the worst defensive record in the division and a trip to tenth-placed Fulham is next for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage.
Gracia will be speaking to the media at Thorp Arch at 1pm and we will bring you everything that is said including any injury updates here.