Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 live: Reaction and analysis with clangers costly in capital
Leeds United take on Premier League hosts Fulham in a lunchtime kick-off today as the Whites look to bounce back from consecutive home hammerings against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side took themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table through the 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month but the Whites have since been walloped by both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road.
The 5-1 romp for the Eagles and 6-1 cruise for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds has left Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division and fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.
A Saturday lunchtime kick-off against tenth-placed hosts Fulham now awaits and we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day here live from Craven Cottage. The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm).
Reaction from Javi Gracia
Full time
2-1. Another defeat.
Sliced wide
By Gnonto
Meslier is up
For the corner
Leeds corner
90 + 9: Getting time to take it. Wow
Time is up
90 + 9: Leeds counter cleared
Fulham running rings
90 + 7: Around Leeds players down the left flank
Chance gone
90 + 7: Kristensen poor cross easily gathered
Leeds attack
90 + 6: Finally got the ball out of the corner
Fulham sub
90 + 5: Kebano on for Willian, Fulham keeping the ball in the corner