Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 live: Reaction and analysis with clangers costly in capital

Leeds United take on Premier League hosts Fulham in a lunchtime kick-off today as the Whites look to bounce back from consecutive home hammerings against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:51 BST

Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side took themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table through the 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month but the Whites have since been walloped by both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road.

The 5-1 romp for the Eagles and 6-1 cruise for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds has left Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division and fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Saturday lunchtime kick-off against tenth-placed hosts Fulham now awaits and we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day here live from Craven Cottage. The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm).

LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: Between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage.LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: Between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage.
Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 live

Show new updates
15:50 BST

Reaction from Javi Gracia

14:27 BST

Full time

2-1. Another defeat.

14:27 BST

Sliced wide

By Gnonto

14:27 BST

Meslier is up

For the corner

14:27 BST

Leeds corner

90 + 9: Getting time to take it. Wow

14:26 BST

Time is up

90 + 9: Leeds counter cleared

14:26 BST

Fulham running rings

90 + 7: Around Leeds players down the left flank

14:24 BST

Chance gone

90 + 7: Kristensen poor cross easily gathered

14:23 BST

Leeds attack

90 + 6: Finally got the ball out of the corner

14:22 BST

Fulham sub

90 + 5: Kebano on for Willian, Fulham keeping the ball in the corner

