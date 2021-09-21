Fulham 0 Leeds United 0 - second-half updates as Whites face Cottagers in Carabao Cup, Crysencio Summerville starts

Leeds United are taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight in the Carabao Cup - and we will keep you updated with all the latest news here.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:57 pm
HEAD TO HEAD: Fulham boss Marco Silva, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has several injuries to contend with, and Leeds will be back to league action just four days later with the visit of eighth-placed West Ham United to Elland Road in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season and sit fourth bottom on three points after four games played.

Fulham, under new boss Marco Silva, are second in the Championship following last season's relegation and only two points behind leaders Bournemouth having won five of their eight games played.

A place in the Carabao Cup last 16 awaits the winners of tonight's third round tie at Craven Cottage and you can follow all of the latest news at our blog here.

Fulham v Leeds United

Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:59

  • Carabao Cup third round clash at Craven Cottage
  • 7.45pm kick-off
  • Place in last 16 awaits the winners
  • Leeds fourth bottom in Premier League. Fulham second in Championship.
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:59

More good defending from Cresswell

51: Mops up at the back following a poor header from Firpo

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:57

Chance Fulham

49: Kebano cross headed over by Muniz

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:56

Dallas seems fine

48: Getting stuck in and moving freely

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:55

CHANCE LEEDS

47: Brilliant play by James to play in Rodrigo but also a brilliant tackle by Hector to force a corner as Rodrigo moves in on goal, corner then cleared

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:53

Back underway

46: Fulham kick off the second half

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:52

Teams back out

No changes at the break,

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:49

Attendance

11,299 - a lot of whom are Leeds.

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:48

Leeds fans everywhere!

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:36

Gelhardt time?

Surely it must happen soon. Looks the obvious option on the bench.

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:36

Half time

Goalless at the interval. Leeds have missed another hatful of chances. Fulham had their moments too.

