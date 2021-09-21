Fulham 0 Leeds United 0 - second-half updates as Whites face Cottagers in Carabao Cup, Crysencio Summerville starts

HEAD TO HEAD: Fulham boss Marco Silva, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has several injuries to contend with, and Leeds will be back to league action just four days later with the visit of eighth-placed West Ham United to Elland Road in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season and sit fourth bottom on three points after four games played.

Fulham, under new boss Marco Silva, are second in the Championship following last season's relegation and only two points behind leaders Bournemouth having won five of their eight games played.