Fulham 0 Leeds United 0 (Leeds win 6-5 on penalties) - Recap as Whites move into Carabao Cup last 16
Leeds United are taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight in the Carabao Cup - and we will keep you updated with all the latest news here.
Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has several injuries to contend with, and Leeds will be back to league action just four days later with the visit of eighth-placed West Ham United to Elland Road in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.
Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season and sit fourth bottom on three points after four games played.
Fulham, under new boss Marco Silva, are second in the Championship following last season's relegation and only two points behind leaders Bournemouth having won five of their eight games played.
A place in the Carabao Cup last 16 awaits the winners of tonight's third round tie at Craven Cottage and you can follow all of the latest news at our blog here.
Fulham v Leeds United RECAP
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 19:55
Leeds United’s predicted line up at Craven Cottage
Klichy on Fulham and an overdue Leeds United cup run
Junior Firpo and Rodrigo...
Have both posted on social media about tonight’s game so it looks safe to assume they are involved and highly likely starting.
Shackleton and Klich...
Are two players not in the predicted XI shown below but there must be a strong chance of Shackleton starting, possibly instead of Drameh who could be on the bench. The centre midfield will surely be two from three out of Phillips, Forshaw and Klich unless Dallas starts. Forshaw at CDM and Klich in centre midfield might be a good shout, allowing a rest for Phillips.
Fulham boss Marco Silva on Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa:
What the bookies are saying...
The scene at Fulham
Youngsters with Whites
Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, Phillips, Cooper all at Craven Cottage. Gelhardt and Greenwood too.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Fulham: Meslier, Shackleton, Firpo, Dallas, Phillips, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, James, Roberts, Rodrigo.
Leeds subs
Leeds subs v Fulham: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Greenwood.