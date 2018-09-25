From the notebook... Leeds United under-23s: Important minutes, no need for panic, Aapo Halme and Bobby Kamwa

Leeds United's under-23s fell to their first defeat in the Professional Development League as Bolton Wanderers ran out 2-0 winners on Monday evening - but what were the key talking points?

From the notebook aims to bring you a different view from the press box as Joe Urquhart picks out some key talking points and things you might have missed from the game...

Much-needed minutes

Marcelo Bielsa made a number of first team players available for Carlos Corberan's side once again with Jamal Blackman, Lewis Baker, Jamie Shackleton, Tom Pearce and Ryan Edmondson all featuring in some capacity.

The under-23s are a tool that the Argentine has decided to utilise and rightly so. The continuity with the first team squad is there for all to see with the development side deploying the same formation (4-1-4-1) and high press tactics as the senior side.

An unbeaten start to the season made way on Monday in similar fashion to the first team but minutes for those who need them are a small price to pay - especially with injuries mounting at Thorp Arch.

Aapo Halme

Leeds added the highly rated Finnish defender to their ranks in January from HJK Helsinki with the 6ft 4in centre-back signing a four-year contract in West Yorkshire. The defender though picked up an injury that kept him sidelined for nine months but is slowly making his way back to full fitness.

Halme came through 90 minutes against Wanderers and produced a strong performance putting on show glimpses of why United felt the need to invest in his future.

Calm and assured in the opening period with a number of fine tackles was followed by a strong second period - one to watch for sure as he continues his comeback.

Bobby Kamwa

The 18-year-old was the player of the tournament at the Aspire Tri-Series earlier this year, a competition Mark Jackson's side won, and it's not hard to see why he has been moved up to the under-23s squad.

Kamwa was among a trio of substitutions for the Whites on Monday coming on alongside Jamie Shackleton and Ryan Edmondson at the break but the youngster was the one who really changed the game in Leeds' favour.

Cutting in from the left Wanderers couldn't handle his pace, direct style of play and quick feet as he created a number of chances for United with some lovely vision.

Kamwa himself was unlucky to not be on the right side of the result and is certainly one to keep an eye on at Thorp Arch.

Finally... there's no need to press the panic button

Much like the first team the under-23s had a disappointing opening period. After the break though they executed Bielsa's 'heavy metal football' beautifully opening up the Bolton defence on a number of occasions.

There we big chances for Jordan Stevens, Ryan Edmondson and if not for a fine performance from Ben Williams in the hosts goal things could've been very different.

Leeds were hit by a sucker punch in the second half as they searched for a leveller and despite falling to their first defeat of the campaign there were many positives to take from the performance over the Pennines.

It was a bad day at the office but there's no need to panic...