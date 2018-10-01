From the notebook... Leeds United under-23s: Alan Smith spotted at Thorp Arch, first-team minutes and back to winning ways

Leeds United's under-23s got back to winning ways on Monday afternoon as they ran out 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest at Thorp Arch.

From the notebook aims to bring you a different view from the sidelines as Joe Urquhart picks out some key talking points and things you might have missed from the game...

Ex-Whites player Alan Smith spotted

Former Leeds United academy graduate Alan Smith was spotted at Thorp Arch on Monday afternoon taking in the under-23s action as United defeated Forest 2-0. It seems it has been a week of Whites spotting after Marcelo Bielsa was seen at Huddersfield Town's game against Tottenham Hotspur and Pablo Hernandez was caught soaking in some Ryder Cup action in France with brother-in-law Sergio Garcia.

Blackman, Baker, Dallas, Forshaw all involved - important minutes

Marcelo Bielsa made a number of first-team players available once again for Carlos Corberan as some senior members of his squad picked up some much-needed minutes.

Jamal Blackman started in goal once again and completed the full 90 minutes. Stuart Dallas started on the right in front of Jamie Shackleton at right-back with Adam Forshaw in the centre of the pitch as they all completed 45 minutes before being subbed at the break.

Lewis Baker played the second half and looked lively seeing a number of chances flash wide before picking up an assist for Jordan Stevens' goal which was the second of the afternoon. Ryan Edmondson also completed the full game making a nuisance of himself and grabbed the opener in the victory.

Back to winning ways

Corberan would've been looking for a reaction following last week's 2-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers and it's just what he got.

The Whites dominated much of the ball and pressed high in the 4-1-4-1 formation that has filtered down to the development squad from Bielsa. United didn't let their opponents breathe for a lot of the afternoon and could've won by more had their finishing been a tad better at the crucial moment.

Leeds have now won five, drawn two and lost once in the Professional Development League this season scoring 15 times and conceding just seven so far.

United will now look ahead to Friday's away trip to Southampton in the Premier League Cup group stages.