From the Bernabeu to Rotherham - Kiko Casilla provides Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa with a welcome problem

Kiko Casilla was in the habit of carrying bibs for Real Madrid but he did not come to England to do the same and if Saturday spells the end of Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s run as No 1 at Leeds United, he will stand aside with his reputation intact.

The desperate rotation of United’s goalkeepers last season was a vote of no confidence in Felix Wiedwald but Marcelo Bielsa would not pretend that Peacock-Farrell kept him awake at night.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Should Casilla get the nod at Rotherham this weekend, the 22-year-old he replaces will drop to the bench with a credible record behind him: six defeats in 27 league games, a total of 10 goals conceded at home and behind only Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph in the list of clean sheets in the Championship.

There were errors in amongst it all and positional misjudgements, one of which earned Peacock-Farrell a fierce telling-off from Pontus Jansson at Stoke City, but Bielsa has been satisfied with much of his form. Even when he shaped to replace Peacock-Farrell with Jamal Blackman in November – a plan which fell apart when Blackman broke a leg – he was sympathetic in judging him.

“You can’t become a great goalkeeper if you don’t lose your position and win it back,” Bielsa said.

Peacock-Farrell has broken through on two fronts in the past eight months, starting the season as Leeds’ first choice and earning a maiden international cap with Northern Ireland. Casilla is the hardened veteran, a keeper with extensive experience of top-level football in La Liga and valuable insight into the workings of the biggest of clubs; a club who have held the Champions League since 2016.

Casilla passed a medical with Leeds last Wednesday, trained for the first time on Thursday and was named on the bench at Stoke City on Saturday. Bielsa studied the 32-year-old closely before instructing Leeds to engage Real Madrid in negotiations and saw attributes suited to the way United play – a keeper adept at using his feet – but chose to give him the benefit of some settling-in time before blooding him in the Championship.

The Spaniard was put through 90 minutes of an Under-23s’ Premier League Cup tie against Southampton on Monday, a game which Leeds won 3-2. Over the coming days he will give Bielsa a decision to make, though Bielsa tends to know his mind well in advance of individual fixtures.

United’s head coach made no apology for the fact that Peacock-Farrell’s place in a table-topping side was coming under threat. “The profession of a player is to be compared with others,” he said.

Casilla’s willingness to sit on the bench at the Bernabeu allowed him to mix with one of Europe’s most elite group of footballers and see the inner sanctum of a club who dominated the Champions League with rare consistency under Zinedine Zidane. But this season, after Real signed Thibaut Courtois, he was relegated to third choice and Leeds played on that fact when they began offering him a chance to work with Bielsa.

Casilla made is clear in an interview with Spanish media yesterday that he had moved to Elland Road to hold the gloves. “I wanted to leave the comfort zone and risk a little, to feel the pressure of playing again,” he said.

For Bielsa it is a luxury to have a tactical call in front of him: a plain decision on whether Peacock-Farrell deserves to keep his place or whether Casilla’s time is now.

Elsewhere in his defence he is back to the job of patching Leeds up after Jansson’s dismissal for two bookable offences at Stoke. The centre-back’s second yellow card was contentious but Leeds had no right of appeal against it and he will serve a one-match ban when Bielsa takes his squad to Rotherham.

In Championship fixtures alone, Bielsa has gone through 13 different back-four combinations, forced to chop and change by injuries and bans. The line he favoured at the outset and used against Stoke on the first weekend – Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Barry Douglas – has not been available to him at any stage since the end of August.

Ayling and Cooper are fit for Rotherham – Cooper fully recovered from the knee operation he underwent at the start of December – but Douglas is nursing a muscle problem and will be put through an Under-23s match before Bielsa considers him.

That same plan was drawn up for Berardi, who tore a hamstring towards the end of October, but his comeback with the development squad on Monday ended in his substitution before half-time. A frustrated Berardi tweaked his hamstring and was sent for scans yesterday, leaving him doubtful for United’s short trip to South Yorkshire. Bielsa had said beforehand that a successful outing with the Under-23s would bring the Swiss defender back into the fold.

In his absence, and with Jansson forced to serve time for a minor crime, Bielsa might turn back to Kalvin Phillips, whose three-match suspension ended after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Stoke. Phillips last played at Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day, where he was red-carded for a first-half foul, but he ticked over in an academy match last Monday and is free to partner Cooper in the centre of defence. Bielsa fashioned Phillips as an auxiliary centre-back in the summer for tactical reasons but has used him there in the past month out of necessity.

Behind the defence, Bielsa picks, Casilla could have his moment – from the Bernabeu to Rotherham in the space of nine days, a journey which English football has never seen before.

“I wanted to see how football is lived here,” Casilla told Marca yesterday. He might be about to find out.