From Paul Heckingbottom to Marcelo Bielsa - Leeds United's 2018 in pictures Leeds United head to Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day to begin 2019 - but what were the key moments for the club both on and off the pitch in 2018? We take a look back at the things to remember and forget for the Elland Road club... 1. January 7 - Samuel Saiz disgraced Leeds United fall to a shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Newport County as Samuel Saiz is sent off for spitting at Robbie Willmott - the Spaniard would receive a six-game ban retrospectively. 2. February 4 - Thomas Christiansen sacked After eight months in charge manager Thomas Christiansen is sacked following a 4-1 home defeat to Cardiff City with Leeds United's play-off hanging by a thread. 3. February 6 - Heckingbottom appointed Leeds United unveil Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as the new man at the helm to lead the Whites charge for the play-offs with 16 games to go. 4. March 2 - Bamford ends promotion hopes Following a run of two points from five games a Patrick Bamford hat-trick hands Leeds a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough and all but ends the Whites hopes of the play-offs.