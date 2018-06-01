From Brian Clough to Darko Milanic: The former Leeds United managers who didn’t last long at the club

Leeds United have sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom after only 4 months and 16 games at the club.

However, Heckingbottom’s reign as manager isn’t the shortest in Leeds United’s history, with two previous managers lasting only 44 days - including the infamous Brian Clough reign that led to the film The Damned United.

Brian Clough was at Leeds United for 44 days. Photo: YPN

Here are 10 former Leeds United managers who didn’t last long, some parting ways with the club after a year and some waving goodbye after a mere matter of months.

Uwe Rosler

May 2015-October 2015

12 games

Rosler was the manager of Leeds United from July 2015 - October 2015, overseeing just 12 games.

Read more: Leeds United and Paul Heckingbottom: A relationship which never caught fire

Thomas Christiansen

June 2017-February 2018

35 games

On June 15 2017, Christiansen was announced as the new head coach of Leeds United. He was dismissed on 4 February 2018, after a poor run of results and with the team tenth in the table.

Steve Evans

October 2015- June 2016

38 games

On October 19 2015, Evans was announced as the new manager of Leeds United, having signed a rolling contract until the end of the 2015/16 season, with the option of a 2nd year, but on May 31 2016 Evans was sacked by Massimo Cellino.

Read more: Leeds United next manager odds revealed

Darko Milanic

September 2014-October 2014

6 games

Milanic was appointed manager of Leeds United in September 2014 on a two-year deal. Milanic’s appointment meant he was the first non-British or Irish manager to be in charge of Leeds in their entire history.

He left on 25 October 2014 just minutes after a 2–1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, only 32 days after joining, after failing to win any of his six games in charge.

Dave Hockaday

June 2014-August 2014

6 games

In June 2014, Hockaday became the new Head Coach of Leeds United, but his contract was terminated by the owner of the club on 28 August 2014.

Read more: Five key games that shaped Paul Heckingbottom's Leeds United exit

Brian McDermott

April 2013-May 2014

55 games

Brian McDermott took over as manager of Leeds United on in April 2013 on a 3-year contract, with assistant manager Nigel Gibbs joining him at the club. He lasted as manager for just over a year before parting ways.

Neil Redfern

Three periods at the club from February 2012 to May 2015

Games: 33 (2014-15), 2 (2013), 4 (2012)

Neil Redfern completed three short stints as manager at Leeds United. His longest stint was from October 2014-May 15, but before that he was manager for just 2 games in April 2013 and 4 games in February 2012.



Read more: Bielsa emerges as potential Leeds United candidate with Heckingbottom future in doubt

Peter Reid

March 2003-November 2003

22 games

Reid was the manager at Leeds United in 2003 from March until November, when he then parted ways with the club after a colossal 6-1 loss against Portsmouth.

Jock Stein

August 1978-October 1978

10 games

Stein was manager of Leeds United for just 44 days in 1978, the same amount of days as Brian Clough.

Brian Clough

July 1974-September 1974

7 games

He lasted as manager for only 44 days before he was sacked by the club’s directors after it was said he alienated many of Leeds's star players.