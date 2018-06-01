From Brian Clough to Darko Milanic: The former Leeds United managers who didn’t last long at the club

Leeds United have sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom after only 4 months and 16 games at the club.
However, Heckingbottom’s reign as manager isn’t the shortest in Leeds United’s history, with two previous managers lasting only 44 days - including the infamous Brian Clough reign that led to the film The Damned United.
Here are 10 former Leeds United managers who didn’t last long, some parting ways with the club after a year and some waving goodbye after a mere matter of months.
Uwe Rosler
May 2015-October 2015
12 games
Rosler was the manager of Leeds United from July 2015 - October 2015, overseeing just 12 games.
Thomas Christiansen
June 2017-February 2018
35 games
On June 15 2017, Christiansen was announced as the new head coach of Leeds United. He was dismissed on 4 February 2018, after a poor run of results and with the team tenth in the table.
Steve Evans
October 2015- June 2016
38 games
On October 19 2015, Evans was announced as the new manager of Leeds United, having signed a rolling contract until the end of the 2015/16 season, with the option of a 2nd year, but on May 31 2016 Evans was sacked by Massimo Cellino.
Darko Milanic
September 2014-October 2014
6 games
Milanic was appointed manager of Leeds United in September 2014 on a two-year deal. Milanic’s appointment meant he was the first non-British or Irish manager to be in charge of Leeds in their entire history.
He left on 25 October 2014 just minutes after a 2–1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, only 32 days after joining, after failing to win any of his six games in charge.
Dave Hockaday
June 2014-August 2014
6 games
In June 2014, Hockaday became the new Head Coach of Leeds United, but his contract was terminated by the owner of the club on 28 August 2014.
Brian McDermott
April 2013-May 2014
55 games
Brian McDermott took over as manager of Leeds United on in April 2013 on a 3-year contract, with assistant manager Nigel Gibbs joining him at the club. He lasted as manager for just over a year before parting ways.
Neil Redfern
Three periods at the club from February 2012 to May 2015
Games: 33 (2014-15), 2 (2013), 4 (2012)
Neil Redfern completed three short stints as manager at Leeds United. His longest stint was from October 2014-May 15, but before that he was manager for just 2 games in April 2013 and 4 games in February 2012.
Peter Reid
March 2003-November 2003
22 games
Reid was the manager at Leeds United in 2003 from March until November, when he then parted ways with the club after a colossal 6-1 loss against Portsmouth.
Jock Stein
August 1978-October 1978
10 games
Stein was manager of Leeds United for just 44 days in 1978, the same amount of days as Brian Clough.
Brian Clough
July 1974-September 1974
7 games
He lasted as manager for only 44 days before he was sacked by the club’s directors after it was said he alienated many of Leeds's star players.