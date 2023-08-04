Farke was already without six players through injury for last weekend’s final pre-season friendly at Hearts for which Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Stuart Dallas were all missing.

The new Whites boss then lost both of his strikers in the 1-0 win at Tynecastle as Georginio Rutter was forced off with a core muscle injury before his replacement Patrick Bamford later injured his hamstring.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke revealed that neither player would be available this weekend and that a third striker in Mateo Joseph had now picked up a fresh injury having rolled his ankle in training this week.

“Sadly, we have had during the last week some injures,” said Farke. “Bamford won’t return before the first international break. Rutter looks slightly better. It’s a core (muscle) injury, but he will miss Sunday and next Wednesday’s cup game. Hopefully he will return as quick as possible.”