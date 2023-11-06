Fresh boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected with big chance of setback for key rivals
Third-placed Leeds closed the gap to the division’s top two through Friday night’s 1-0 victory at leaders Leicester City and the bookmakers strongly believe that Daniel Farke’s side will collect another three points with Saturday’s hosting of sixth-bottom Plymouth Argyle.
The Whites are long-odds on favourites with every firm and as short as 1-4 but no bigger than 2-7 to beat the newly-promoted Pilgrims who can be backed at 9-1 to leave Elland Road with a victory. The draw is on offer at 5-1 and Leeds are responsible for the first ten players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 10-3.
With Plymouth strikers Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu both injured, Morgan Whittaker and Ben Waine are rated the chief Plymouth threats but both are 14-1 to net the game’s first goal, the same price as United’s Lewis Bate.
Leeds, Leicester and second-placed Ipswich Town are all involved in Saturday 3pm kick-offs and the bookmakers believe there is a higher chance than normal of Leicester dropping points again. Enzo Maresca’s side are regularly odds-on favourites for their fixtures yet the Foxes are as big as 7-5 for their weekend trip to in-form Middlesbrough. Boro are 2-1 with the draw 13-5.
Ipswich, though, are odds-on for both Saturday’s hosting of Swansea City and Tuesday night’s trip to Rotherham United which represents their game in hand. The Tractor Boys are 8-13 to beat Swansea and 4-9 to move ten points clear of Leeds with a win at third-bottom Rotherham.