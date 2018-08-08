Free agents Leeds United could sign before the transfer window deadline you didn't know about

Leeds United will be continuing to look for new names to add to Marcelo Bielsa's squad with Thursday's permanent transfer window deadline looming - could the free agent market be the place to go?

Here's a list of major free agents who are yet to find a home this summer. Whether or not the Whites have a realistic chance of signing any of these players is yet to be seen - but who would you like to see at Elland Road from the list below?

Robert Huth remains a free agent.

Let us know in the comments section.

2018/19 summer free agents:

Bakary Sako

Claudio Yacob

Jack Rodwell

Robert Huth

Glen Johnson

Emilio Izaguirre

Bernard

Samir Nasri

Diego Reyes

Hatem Ben Arfa

Jerry Mbakogu

Nedum Onuoha

Jan Kirchoff

Ross Wallace

John Terry

Stephen Ireland

Victor Anichebe

Youssouf Mulumbu

Lacina Traore

Stephane Mbia

Yaya Toure

Matt Mills

Jason Shackell

Kazenga LuaLua

Gabriel Agbonlahor