Free agents Leeds United could sign before the transfer window deadline you didn't know about

Leeds United will be continuing to look for new names to add to Marcelo Bielsa's squad with Thursday's permanent transfer window deadline looming - could the free agent market be the place to go?
Here's a list of major free agents who are yet to find a home this summer. Whether or not the Whites have a realistic chance of signing any of these players is yet to be seen - but who would you like to see at Elland Road from the list below?
Let us know in the comments section.
2018/19 summer free agents:
Bakary Sako
Claudio Yacob
Jack Rodwell
Robert Huth
Glen Johnson
Emilio Izaguirre
Bernard
Samir Nasri
Diego Reyes
Hatem Ben Arfa
Jerry Mbakogu
Nedum Onuoha
Jan Kirchoff
Ross Wallace
John Terry
Stephen Ireland
Victor Anichebe
Youssouf Mulumbu
Lacina Traore
Stephane Mbia
Yaya Toure
Matt Mills
Jason Shackell
Kazenga LuaLua
Gabriel Agbonlahor