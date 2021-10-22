Henderson’s team currently sits around the 300k mark in the FPL game played by over seven million players worldwide.

While he normally ranks somewhere between 20k and 30k, his best ever finish was 13k.

This week he’s hoping that the Whites can turn things around following a disappointing outing at Southampton.

“Last week saw the worst performance I think I have seen by Leeds since Bielsa took charge,” Henderson said.

“Injuries are really hurting us right now, but the biggest thing is we see a reaction at the weekend.”

As Leeds prepare to face Wolves at Elland Road, Henderson is expecting that Raphinha’s fine run of form will continue.

Leeds United line up to defend a free-kick at St Mary's. Pic: Glyn Kirk.

“The obvious pick is our Brazilian talisman Raphinha!” he said.

“Wolves will probably go two up front and we will shuffle the pack accordingly.

“Raphinha is averaging nearly three shots per game, at 0.21 xG this season, he is one of our few shining lights. Fresh from his stunning form for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers, I see no reason why this won't continue!”

But with Raphinha owned by more than a fifth of FPL players, Henderson says the Whites’ newest signing could give your team the edge this week.

Dan James created Leeds United's best chance against Southampton. Pic: Alex Davidson.

“If you wanted to have an uber-differential then Dan James could be your man! He is priced at £6m and is only owned by 0.5% of players,” he said.

“He is yet to register a goal contribution for Leeds, but he is slowly adapting to Bielsa's methods.

“Averaging 1.73 shots per 90 this season, his attacking threat is understated. The flying winger is, however, making a touch over four crosses per game and nearly three penalty area touches.

“I expect that the more he adapts, the higher those numbers will go, and he will help take the pressure off Raphinha.”

The deadline to pick your team ahead of gameweek 9 is 6.30pm on Friday night.