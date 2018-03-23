Four things we learned from Leeds United under-23's victory over Cardiff City

Leeds United's under-23 side secured their fourth victory in a row on Friday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over Cardiff City at Thorp Arch - but what were the key talking points?

Let's take a look...

Jack Clarke in action against Cardiff City.

Jack Clarke is the real deal

The 17-year-old continued his meteoric rise through the Whites ranks on Friday afternoon providing two brilliant assists against the Bluebirds.

Clarke, who signed his first professional deal with the club in November, has been promoted to the development side in recent months after strong performances in the under-18's.

The young forward was also in line to be involved in United's League Cup trip to Leicester City last November and it's not hard to see why. The Whites decided against his inclusion at the King Power as he was yet to sign terms at the club.

After another dazzling display the youngster may not be far from Paul Heckingbottom's thoughts with United's Championship season effectively over. He jinked, nutmegged and generally wreaked havoc across the City backline throughout the 90 minutes with many defenders left scratching their heads at just how he had done it.

Is it time to give Tyler Denton a chance?

It's getting towards make or break time for Tyler Denton and his Leeds United career.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Port Vale and by all accounts produced some strong performances in his time at Vale Park. After United's recent troubles on the left side of defence Denton may have been hoping to force Paul Heckingbottom's hand into giving him an opportunity at Championship level.

Instead that chance was afforded to 19-year-old defender Tom Pearce.

Solid performances against Ipswich and Cardiff have done nothing to dampen Denton's chances of backing himself to knock on Heckingbottom's door but now you would think is as good a time as any to see what he can do.

Maybe, just maybe he'll be the answer to the Whites troubles.

Sam Dalby is a true poacher

The 18-year-old bagged an impressive brace on Monday night at Ipswich and another on Friday afternoon against Cardiff did nothing to dampen his already growing reputation at Thorp Arch.

That's five in seven in the Development League since joining from National League outfit Leyton Orient in January.

Perhaps more impressive was the fact that Dalby barely had a sniff in front of goal during the match yet when he was given that slight bit of space needed he made the City defence pay with a powerful header.

That is, after all, the true nature of a poacher at any level and the youngster is proving to be quite that.



The system is working...

For all of the disappointing recruitment at senior level at Leeds it is hard to argue that after a difficult start the under-23's system has come good.

A mix of foreign and british imports have moved to Thorp Arch to continue their development with the Whites and Carlos Corberan is getting the best out of a talented bunch.

The 3-0 victory on Friday afternoon made it four wins on the bounce and moved United up to third in the north section, although they have played three more games than those around them.