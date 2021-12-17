Injury-hit Leeds suffered the club's heaviest ever Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday evening and Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are a best-priced 3-1 to bounce back from the 7-0 hiding with victory against the Gunners.

But Arsenal are odds-on with every firm apart from being even money on the Betfair exchange to condemn Leeds to another defeat.

The Gunners are generally 10-11 whereas the draw is available at 3s and widely 11-4.

CHIEF THREAT: Arsenal's French forward Alexandre Lacazette, above, is favourite to score first in Saturday evening's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not being considered for selection having been stripped of the captaincy so Alexandre Lacazette is 5-1 favourite to score first, closely followed by both former Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun at 6s.

With Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford still injured, Gunners duo Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe are next and both 7s, just ahead of Whites star Raphinha at 17-2.

Another Gunners ace is next in Martin Odegaard who is 44-5 to net first and Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt is the only other player in single figures at 9s.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are rated the other main Gunners threats - the duo both 10-1 to score first - the same price as Whites duo Tyler Roberts and Sam Greenwood.

With Rodrigo and Dan James also injured, Jack Harrison (16s), Crysenscio Summerville (16s) and Mateusz Klich (19s) are the next Leeds players in the first scorer market.

The Whites are expected to stay up, United still fifth favourites to go down at 9-2, much bigger odds than Norwich City (1-5), Newcastle United (7-9), Watford (10-11) and Burnley (11-10).

But another Whites loss is predicted against the Gunners and a 2-1 triumph is rated their most likely method of a victory at 44-5.

